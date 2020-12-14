Spread the love



















1,700 illegal arms seized in 6 months, says Delhi Police



New Delhi: The Delhi Police has launched a massive crackdown on the supply of illegal arms in the capital, and in the last six months only, has been able to apprehend over 2,400 persons and seize over 1,700 illegal arms and huge quantity of ammunition from their possession.

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava has also issued directions to chalk out a concerted action plan to unearth the illegal arms held by these criminal operatives. All units of Delhi Police have activated their sources to collect ground level information about these operatives.

From June 1 to November 30, 2,431 persons were arrested in 2,040 cases registered under the Arms Act in various police districts of Delhi and a total of 1,702 illegal fire arms including 1,493 country-made pistols, 195 revolvers/pistols and 14 guns/rifles recovered. In addition to the illegal fire arms, 3,198 live cartridges were also recovered.

“Delhi Police is working hard day and night in cracking the network of illegal arms and ammunition. Special teams were constituted by the Crime Branch, Special Cell and various police stations of Delhi for collection of intelligence and conducting of raids at various places to recover the illegal arms and ammunition,” Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said.