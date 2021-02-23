Spread the love



















176 Budding Nurses of LMCN Proud of their Noble Profession take Oath on Lamp Lighting Ceremony

176 Budding Nurses ( 80 from 24th Batch of B Sc Nursing & 96 from 26th Batch of GNM) of Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing (LMCN) Proud of their Noble Profession take Oath on Lamp Lighting Ceremony, held at AJIMS Auditorium, Mangaluru on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 at 11 am



Mangaluru: Known as the ‘Lady with the Lamp’, Florence Nightingale revolutionised nursing and reformed hospitals. She dedicated her life to the helpless and miserable. A true heroine for the soldiers during the Crimean War, she hardly slept at night, choosing instead to go on rounds around the hospital just to ensure the wellbeing of the soldiers – the reason for her iconic title. Before going further into the report, here are a few quotes on nursing and life from this inspirational nurse: “Apprehension, uncertainty, waiting, expectation, fear of surprise, do a patient more harm than any exertion. Remember he is face to face with his enemy all the time.”; “Live life when you have it. Life is a splendid gift-there is nothing small about it; ” “I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse.”;“The very first requirement in a hospital is that it should do patients no harm.” “So never lose an opportunity of urging a practical beginning, however small, for it is wonderful how often in such matters the mustard-seed germinates and roots itself.”

Yes, Nurses are the hospitality of the hospital. Nurses lead very demanding lives. Working with doctors, healing patients and educating the communities are just a few of the responsibilities nurses perform on a daily basis. In fact you could say that nurses are the backbone of our health care care system, providing us with the attention and medical care that we need to live health long-lasting lives. Sometimes being a nurse can be exhausting at times, but the knowledge and power to help heal others is what keeps them going in challenging times. And while nurses are strong spirited, positive and focused even they need a little pick me up every once in a while – like complimenting them for their well-done job or appreciating their dedication and commitment to patients and health-care. And truly, the Nurses are the “Angels of Mercy”!

The Lamp lighting ceremony held as a tribute to Florence Nightingale is an auspicious occasion in every nurse’s life. The budding nurses, adorned in their uniforms for the first time, formally marks the students entry into the nursing profession. The Lamp Lighting and Oath Taking Ceremony of 24 th Batch of Basic B Sc and 26 th batch of GNM Nursing students of Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing (LMCN) was held on February 23th 2021, in A J Institute of Medical sciences Auditorium, Kuntikana, Mangaluru at 11 am. The programme commenced with a prayer dance performed by 3rd year B.Sc nursing students followed by the welcome address by Harish, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Health Nursing.

The dignitaries seated on the dais were Chief Guest Dr Elsa Sanatombi Devi -Professor and Quality Management Representative (QMR), Manipal College of Nursing, joined by Dr Larissa Martha Sams-Principal, LMCN; Dr Thereza Mendonca-Vice Principal, LMCN; Harish and Dr Jennifer D’souza- Prof. and HOD, Community Health Nursing. Mrs Shalini Fernandes, Assistant professor, Department of Medical Surgical Nursing, highlighted the significance of the day, illuminating the novices and the gathering of the importance of the light of the lamp which is soothing and a beacon of help to be imbibed by all.

As a sign of honour and respect to the Pioneer of nursing profession, the dignitaries garlanded the portrait of Florence Nightingale-The lady with the lamp. The dignitaries along with the faculty lit the lamps of 176 novice nursing students which symbolized wisdom, knowledge and compassion, followed by recitation of oath, pledging themselves to uphold the duties as a professional Nurse, administered by Mrs Sandhya D Almeida, HOD, Associate Professor, Department of OBG Nursing. A melodious and soothing song “Love Shine a Light” added solemnity for the program, symbolizing their allegiance and devotion to the nursing profession and the need to serve the society and the nation at large. Such a sign of determination has led to them showcasing their passion for nursing beyond boundaries.

The chief guest, Prof Dr Elsa Sanatombi Devi, in her address to the gathering applauded the students for choosing the nursing profession. She gave a call to the students to be committed, have a right attitude and be disciplined as a student. She said that these budding nurses are a great asset to the needy patients. “Lamp lighting and oath Taking ceremony is a grand affair now, which wasn’t there during my nursing studies. It’s nice to note that your parents are here on this day, to join in the celebration. This day brings back memories of my nursing college, when most of my lecturers were malayalees, but I got along well with them being from Manipur. Don’t just concentrate on your nursing subjects, involve yourselves in co-curricular activities also”.

“The pandemic has changed us all and taught us a lesson. It was a hectic time and many of us faced the brunt during Covid-19 and served as Covid-19 Warriors. You should know that even after your nursing, there are many other subjects you are eligible to take up, so avail the opportunity. You have a long way to go, and be proud of your noble profession. You are the future “Angels of Mercy” ready to go into the worlds to serve the patients. Remember that when you land into a wealthy and luxurious life somewhere in the world, be grateful to your parents, your teachers and your institution for your success in life. These days many nurses go abroad for better pay, but we should try to retain our nurses here, since India is also in big demand of nurses. In India too, you can be a BIG leader in this noble profession, Best of luck in your studies and future career” added the chief guest.

Dr Larissa Martha Sams in her presidential address invited the students to be committed to their profession, and congratulated the new budding nurses and motivated them to imbibe the sanctity of the profession. She emphasized the budding nurses to develop knowledge, skill and attitude. She added, “Nurses should be honest in character, sound in mind, quick in observation, committed with respect, gossip free, sober and have devotion to God. Inculcate professional etiquette and learn key words in hospitality. You have today lit the lamp of Courage, Justice, Peace, Restoration, and Ethics, and follow them. A good nurse should be God fearing, Obedient, Orderly, and dedicated. NURSE stands for-N- Noble; U- Understanding; R- Responsible; S- Serviceability; and E- Enthusiastic. Keep up the good work that you will be entrusted with and best of luck”.

Dr. Jennifer D’souza proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by Mrs Nikku A Thomas and Ms Sneha Roy, both faculties of Laxmi Memorial College of Nursing. Standing as a symbol of kindness, compassion and a caring desire to bring patient healthcare to light, this Lamp Lighting and oath Taking ceremony was carried on well by city-based LMCN. Acting as the point of initiation for the first year students into the nursing fraternity, this highly sacred ceremony brought together some of the elite medical practitioners to inspire and motivate the students to believe in the impact of their noble practice. Nursing is not just a profession, it is a service to the society and service to the nation and LMCN has its continuing commitment to ensure that they produce students who are equipped with the ability to serve. This lamp lighting ceremony is, by all means, an essential part of the profession, which is sacred towards ensuring the devotion and commitment of the students towards their practise. (Also Read :Nurses-the Angels of Mercy! 132 Nursing Students Graduate from LMCN )

Ending this report with a melodious and soothing song “Love Shine a Light” sung by the 176 budding nursing students of LMCN :Click Here