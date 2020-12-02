Spread the love



















18 Covid patients discharged in Chinese mainland



Beijing: A total of 18 Covid patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in a daily report on Wednesday.

There were 268 confirmed cases still being treated, including eight in severe conditions, the report showed, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Tuesday, the Chinese mainland had reported a total of 86,551 confirmed Covid-19 cases, among whom 81,649 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease.