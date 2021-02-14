Spread the love



















18 Kar Bn NCC Mangalore Group held Service Activities under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Mangaluru: The 18 Kar Bn NCC Mangalore Group took part in the social service and community development activities under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Govt. of India on Saturday, 13th February 2021.

As a part of this, a beach cleaning programme at Panambur beach was organised and several dustbin barrels were installed at the prominent places of Meenakaliya Village, Mangaluru.

These programmes were organised under the guidance of Lt Col Amitabh Singh (Offg Commanding Officer) and PI staff of 18 Kar BN NCC, Mangalore Group.

The NCC Cadets of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) and several Cadets of various institutions took part in this programme.