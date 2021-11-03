Spread the love



















18 missing after canoe capsizes in Indonesia

Jakarta: At least 18 people were missing after a canoe carrying dozens of people capsized in the Bengawan Solo River in Indonesia’s East Java province on Wednesday, a senior disaster agency official said.

The canoe was crossing the river at about 9.30 a.m. local time when it capsized due to turbulent flow, the official told Xinhua news agency.

“As many as 10 people have been rescued, but 18 others remain missing,” he said.

“The river current is very strong as the heavy rains have raised the water level,” the official added.

A search and rescue operation for the missing was underway.

The canoe also carried scores of motorcycles when the accident occurred, he said.

