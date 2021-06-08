Spread the love



















18-Year-Old Girl From Bantwal Goes Missing

Mangaluru: A 18-year-old girl from Kukkada Katte, Balepuni has gone missing since June 6.

Deekshitha is of wheatish complexion. When Deekshitha was last seen, she was wearing black pant and a white-coloured Salwar Top. Deekshitha speaks Kannada, Tulu, Malayalam and English.

Anyone who has seen or knows about her whereabouts can contact the Urwa police station on the following numbers.

0824-2220536, 9480802350 and 0824-2220800 – District Control Room

