18-year-old Girl Stabbed to Death in Puttur

Puttur: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Puttur here on August 24.

The deceased has been identified as Gauri (18) from Alike.

According to the police, a man named Padmaraj came on a motorbike and stabbed Gauri twice in the neck.

Severely injured Gauri was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Accused Padmaraj is arrested by the Puttur Town police and an investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...