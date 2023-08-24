Spread the love
18-year-old Girl Stabbed to Death in Puttur
Puttur: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Puttur here on August 24.
The deceased has been identified as Gauri (18) from Alike.
According to the police, a man named Padmaraj came on a motorbike and stabbed Gauri twice in the neck.
Severely injured Gauri was rushed to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.
Accused Padmaraj is arrested by the Puttur Town police and an investigation is on.
Spread the love
MCC while calling for tenders for collecting door to door garbage must also include a clause that all such garbage lying on the road, parks and other public places too would be collected.
While collection of garbage from multistoreyed is upto mark, collections of garbage on the roadside is not upto mark. This defeats the very purpose of appointing outside agencies for collections of garbage.
Hope commissioner takes cognizance of this suggestion 🙏