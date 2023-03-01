18-year-old Nursing Student goes Missing

Udupi: A 18-year-old girl nursing student has been gone missing since February 26.

The missing student Bhoomika is a resident of Keradi, Kundapur Taluk. She is pursuing nursing in Brahmavar.

According to the press release issued by the Police department, Bhoomika left her home saying she was visiting a tailor’s shop but has not returned ever since.

Bhoomika is 5 feet tall, with a wheatish complexion. She speaks Kannada.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, they are requested to contact the Kollur police station at (08254) 258233 or 9480805460 or the Byndoor circle inspector at (08254) 251031 or 9480805434.

Like this: Like Loading...