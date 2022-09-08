18-year-old Youth Jumps off from Bridge in Kundapur after Low Marks in NEET

Kundapur: A 18-year-old youth who was disappointed with his marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), attempted suicide on September 8, by jumping off the Bridge at Sangam near Kundapur.

Sayish Shetty

The missing Youth has been identified as Sayish Shetty (18), son of Raghuveer Shetty, a resident of JLB Road Vaderhobli Kundapur.

According to the Police, on Thursday afternoon, Sayish came to the Herikudru Bridge on his Bicycle. He then kept his Bicycle and Mobile on the bridge and jumped into the river. Locals who noticed it rushed to stop him but failed.

Sayish completed his PUC studies in Shimoga and was brilliant in his studies. Recently he attempted the NEET exam and expected good marks. Thursday the NEET results were announced and he checked his marks at a Cyber Center. After checking the marks he was disappointed as the marks were not enough to get a seat for further studies.

Locals who noticed informed the police. The rescue team and police reached the spot and started the search operations.

Kundapur DySP Srikanth K Visited the spot. Kundapur PSI Sadashiv Gowroji is directing the search operation

