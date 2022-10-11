1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh to be imparted training in partnership with MEA

New Delhi: The National Centre for Good Governance will impart training to 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh.

The two-week 53rd Capacity Building Programme in Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Bangladesh was inaugurated at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie on Tuesday.

Prior to 2019, fifteen hundred civil servants of Bangladesh have been imparted training at NCGG. After successful completion of phase-I, capacity building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh has been taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025.

As per the Ministry of Personnel, the Capacity Building Programme for civil servants of developing countries aims at equipping them with cutting edge knowledge, skills and tools to deliver and design effective public policy in an increasingly complex and inter-dependent world. It is expected that this will achieve good governance and ultimately sustainable development apart from providing rich cross-country experience so that there is no need to reinvent the wheel.

The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the Government of India as an apex institution in the country. It focuses on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building, and to also work as a think tank. It has taken up capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. It has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia.

This is the only institute in the country to have trained 1,727 field-level officers of the Bangladesh Civil Service such as Assistant Commissioners, Upa-Zila Nirbhai Officers/SDMs and Additional Deputy Commissioners. It also imparted training to all the then active deputy commissioners of Bangladesh. It has been a decade since the capacity building programmes were initiated and thus many of the trainee officers have reached levels of Additional Secretary and Secretary in the Bangladesh Government resulting in synergy in governance between the two countries.

