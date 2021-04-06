Spread the love



















181 votes cast against 90 valid voters in Assam booth, 6 suspended



Guwahati: At least six polling personnel were suspended in Assam’s Dima Hasao district after it was found that a booth with 90 valid voters registered 181 votes during the second phase of polls on April 1, officials said on Tuesday.

Election officials said that repolling would be held at the auxiliary polling station — 107-A Khothlir L.P. School – under the Haflong Assembly constituency in Dima Hasao district.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said that as per the valid electoral roll, there are only 90 electors against the polling station but 181 people had cast their votes at the polling station on April 1.

“During the scrutiny of the Presiding Officer’s diary and other documents, it was found that the Presiding Officer and the Polling Officers of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School have allowed 181 persons to cast their votes against the total 90 voters,” the CEO said.

Khade in a statement said that taking note of the lapse, the District Election Officer has suspended the Sector Officer, the Presiding Officer and three other polling officers and a Booth Level Officer of the polling station for dereliction of duty.

“The Returning Officer through the District Election Officer has recommended re-poll at the polling station.

“The Auxiliary Polling Station No. 107-A, has been created for the first time to facilitate the voters in the remote area, as the polling percentage in the last Parliamentary election was only 34 per cent,” Khade added.