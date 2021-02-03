Spread the love



















185 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in Telangana



Hyderabad: Telangana reported 185 new Covid cases and two deaths during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Wednesday.

The daily count saw a surge with authorities restoring the daily number of tests to over 40,000 after nearly a month.

The fresh cases pushed the state’s Covid tally to 2,94,924. The death toll rose 1,604.

According to director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Health authorities, who were conducting fewer tests since early January, tested 40,203 samples during the last 24 hours.

For nearly a month the government and private laboratories were testing 25,000 to 30,000 samples against the daily testing target of 50,000.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 79,55,308. Tests per million population climbed to 2,13,737.

A total of 221 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative number to 2,91,115.

The recovery rate improved further to 98.77 per cent against the national average of 97 per cent.

The active cases also dropped to 2,022 including 659 who are in home or institutional isolation.

The daily count of cases in Greater Hyderabad was 27. Rangareddy district logged 13 cases, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (12) and Karimnagar (10). Two districts saw no cases while the daily count in remaining 27 districts was in single digit.

According to officials, 70 per cent of positive cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

Over 91 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,029 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,961 out of 7,691 beds were vacant.