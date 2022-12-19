19-year-old B Com Student Commits Suicide

Mysuru: A 19-year-old B Com student committed suicide by hanging herself at the Police Quarters in Jalpuri here on December 18.

The deceased has been identified as Girijalakshmi (19), daughter of ASI Gopinath. She was pursuing her first year B Com degree at Teresian College.

According to the police, Girijalakshmi was staying with her parents in the C Block of the Police Quarters in Jalpuri. On December 18, evening while she was alone at home, she committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling.

The incident came to light when the family returned home in the evening. Girijalakshmi was rushed to Gopalgowda hospital, but she breathed her last without responding to the treatment. The reason for the extreme step was yet to be known.

The body has been shifted to K R Hospital for post-mortem. The Nazarnad police are investigating the case.