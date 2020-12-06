Spread the love



















19-year-old Bike Rider Hits Divider, Falls on Road, Gets Crushed under Moving Truck in Padil

Mangaluru: In a tragic two-wheeler accident, a 19-year-old youth lost his precious life near Padil, in the outskirts of Mangaluru on Sunday, 6 December 2020, around 12 noon. Manvith, aged 19, a resident of Neermarga is the deceased youth.

As per police, Manvith was riding his motor-bike towards Padil, during which he lost control of the bike and hit the divider. Due to the forcible impact, he was thrown off the bike onto the opposite side of the road. For his bad luck., a container truck moving on that road towards Adyar/B C Road crushed Manvith to death on the spot. Even though Manvith was wearing a helmet, it got totally smashed, and the bike was mangled after hitting the divider.

According to Manvith’s uncle Dayanand, Manvith was a II year B Com degree student, and his dad and mother are employed at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru. Manvith leaves behind his parents and his younger sister, who is in IInd standard in a private school in Mangaluru. His funeral rites were held today evening. South Traffic Police have registered a case, and more details will be updated later.