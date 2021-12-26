19-year-old Engineering Student Commits Suicide in Suratkal

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident a second-year engineering student committed suicide by hanging himself in his Hostel room at Suratkal here on December 26.

The deceased has been identified as Sourav (19), a native of Patna, Bihar, pursuing Electrical and Electronics Engineering at NITK Suratkal.

Speaking to the mediapersons Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “A second-year engineering student from a renowned college has committed suicide in the Suratkal police station limits. We have found a death note by Sourav addressed to his father mentioning that he was suffering a chemical reaction and getting irritated. I have taken a loan for my studies. I am not sure whether I can complete my education and be able to repay my loan. So I am ending my life”.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said, “On December 26, at around 8:00 am, when Sourav’s friends went to his room to call him for breakfast he did not open the door. His friends went for breakfast and informed the college authorities. At around 9:00 am, the college authorities went to see why Sourav did not come for breakfast. When they peeped through the window they found him hanging in his room. When the parents were contacted, they were not in a position to come to Mangaluru for post-mortem and have requested to cremate the body in Mangaluru. But the college authorities and students have assured to help them financially to take the body to Patna”.

A case has been registered in Suratkal police station.