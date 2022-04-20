19-year-old Girl Commits Suicide as Boyfriend does not Respond to her call

Karkala: A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison because her boyfriend did not respond to her call at Hebri, Santhekatte here on April 19.

The Deceased has been identified as Kusuma (19), a native of Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru District. She was working as a home nurse at Hebri, Santhekatte.

According to the sources, Kusuma was in love with a boy from Hebri. On April 19, when she called her boyfriend, he did not respond to her call. Disturbed Kusuma consumed poison. She was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital, Ajjarkad where she breathed her last without responding to the treatment.

A Case has been registered in Hebri Police Station.