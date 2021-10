Spread the love



















19-year-old Nursing Student Commits Suicide

Mangaluru: A 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala committed suicide in her hostel room on October 5.

The deceased has been identified as Nina (19) from Thoombungal, Kasaragod, Kerala.

According to sources, Nina had recently joined the Coloco College of Nursing in Kankanady, Mangaluru.

Nina’s parents have reached Mangaluru. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

