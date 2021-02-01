Spread the love



















19-year-old Youth Dies as Motorbike Skids in Santhekatte

Udupi: A 19-year-old died after the motorcycle he was riding skidded in Santhekatte on January 31 late night.

The deceased has been identified as Asif (19) a resident of Kolalgiri.

According to the police, the victim Asif was on his way Home from Udupi, when his motorcycle skidded at Santhekatte near the KG Road bridge and his head hit the sidewall of the bridge. Asif died on the spot.

A case has been registered in the Brahmavar Police Station.