192 metric tonnes of cow dung to be exported to Kuwait from Jaipur

Jaipur: For the first time in the history of India, cow dung from the country will be exported to Kuwait, that too a whopping 192 metric tonnes, said Atul Gupta, National President of the Organic Farmer Producer Association of India.

The untiring efforts made by our team for the protection of cows have paid off, he said adding “A Jaipur-based company Sunrise Agriland and Development Research Pvt Ltd has got this order.”

Prashant Chaturvedi, the company’s director, said that this is probably the first time that the dung of indigenous cows from India is being imported by the Muslim-majority Kuwait. The work of packing cow dung in containers is going on under the supervision of the Customs Department at Sunrise Organic Park, located in Shripinjrapol Gaushala, Tonk Road, Jaipur. As its first consignment, it will be dispatched from Kanakapura railway station on June 15, he informed.

Atul Gupta said that in 2020-21, the export of animal products from India was worth Rs 27,155.56 crore. Apart from this, the demand for organic manure is increasing continuously. Many countries have found after research on indigenous cow dung that it can not only increase the production of crops, but the use of the products produced from it can relieve humans from serious ailment. This is the reason that many countries have started importing indigenous cow dung along with organic manure from India.

He said that the agricultural scientists of Kuwait, after extensive research, have found that the use of indigenous cow dung in the form of powder in the date crop has shown an increase in fruit size as well as an expected increase in production. This is why Kuwait based company Lamor has placed an order for the import of 192 metric tonnes of indigenous cow dung from the Jaipur firm.