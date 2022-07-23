1995 Batch of MSW Roshni Nilaya Alumni Meet for a Jolly ‘Reunion Bash’

1995 Batch of MSW Roshni Nilaya School of social Work Alumni Meet for a Jolly ‘Reunion Bash’ on Saturday, 23 July 2022



Mangaluru: Nearly 27 years ago the present bunch of men and women who met today for a REUNION BASH, and the same bunch of boys and girls in 1995 sat together in the MSW class at Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, hosted one of the memorable and well-planned get together, where nearly 25 classmates out of the 50 students of 1995 batch of MSW reunited once again and met on a common platform, where Friendship and bonhomie were rekindled, memories were recalled, good old jokes and funny moments shared- and it turned out to be the BEST REUNION these Young Fellows between the age of 61-52 had today.

The group was predominantly of the same trend, and even in their 50 plus they all looked still young like they were during their college days. Old is Gold!-that’s right. We don’t believe age is any more than a mere number. As they say that “Ageing is not ‘lost youth’, but a new stage of opportunity and strength”- there is no age limit when you are still capable of doing great things in life, either in co-curricular activities, entertainment, or sports. No matter what age someone has reached, they are all still young in their minds and there is a huge need for a redefinition of how we see age. And like these boys and girls of 1995 batch, who themselves admit that they were naughty, and did a lot of mischief during college days, but in reality after college have turned out to be high-class Professionals in various fields.

Especially during a Reunion of classmates, it’s always a history, where past memories are shared and cherished. Yes, reunions-they can be excitedly anticipated or painfully dreaded. Either way, the first hour or so can be awkward as classmates shuffle in from all over. Reunions should include time for catching up and renewing old relationships. Getting past that awkward hour will get a little easier, if there are lots of fun and easy reunion ice breaker games. And for that matter, the reunion or call it a get-together of a bunch of classmates who shared the same classroom or maybe shared the same benches came together to have a social night out.

Yes, Class Reunions or Alumnae Reunions are a chance to brag about what they may or may not have accomplished. For some there is the fear of what has not been accomplished. And there are some that are just interested in how far people have come. There is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things. Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and is also a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates. And this Reunion of Class mates meeting together after 27 years, was indeed a memorable one, and every one of them who joined in this Reunion had a jolly good time and made the best use of fun and frolic they could enjoy on a bright sunny Saturday.

The Reunion began with everyone gathered sharing their names and their current profession. The 1995 batchmates joined in the REUNION event were- Satheesh M- General Manager MRPL /ONGC, Mangaluru; Ms Suneetha Vittal- working at ALET India, Mumbai; Ms Lalitha M Shetty- Associate Vice President-HR, Omega Healthcare, Bengaluru; Satish Lobo- Group HR Head-Al Zayani Group, Kuwait; Sandeep Hegde- Business owner, Shimoga; Noel J D’souza- DGM, Mann & Hummel Filter Pvt Ltd; Uthappa M Kuppanda -Director , Solulenix Technologies; Anand D’silva- Former Associate Director HR at Hewlett Packard;

Durga- employed at KMC, Mangaluru; Jathappa R-HR at Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru; Naveen B M- Head of Human Resource, WIPRO, Bengaluru; Ms Rashmi Ranganpilli Subbaiah -at Blu Waters, Hyderabad; Ms Anita Praveen- worked as facilitator, Presidency School, Mangaluru; Ms Jyoti Nair Lobo- Dept Director of Quality Assurance & Accreditation at Arab Open University, Kuwait; Ms Vani V Alva-Zonal Commissioner Mangaluru City Corporation -Surathkal Zone; Ms Annie Lobo- Counsellor/Montessori teacher by profession, Mangaluru; Sahadev K V- HR Head, Toyoda Gosei South India, Bengaluru

All this fun, frolic, sumptuous food marked the Reunion, and these classmates took a tour of their Alma Mater, sat in the class where they graduated bringing back memories of their class days; read a few books in the library they used during their college days, among other things. It was a gorgeous Saturday to explore the much changed College, where after a sumptuous lunch, it was time for a few group photos and selfies. Few of them brought back memories of their classroom life, and it was fun to listen to some of the stories, some troublesome, of their activity of 1995 MSW batch.

Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean also learnt that a couple of the 1995 Batch of MSW had found their life-partners while graduating at Roshini Nilaya, and one such couple who joined in today’s Reunion was Satish Lobo and his wife Jyoti, who have been happily married, and working presently in Kuwait.



1995 MSW Classmates Satish Lobo and his wife, Ms Jyothi Lobo

Speaking on the occasion, the present Principal of Roshni Nilaya Dr Juliet CJ said, ” I am overwhelmed to see you all, who have served the society in your respective professions. For our congregation running this institution, it is important to know what our men and women are doing because we feel proud of their achievements when they leave our institution. There are three challenges- Academic Excellence, Character Foundation, and Social Concern’- and you all have proved it, when you introduce yourselves. You will always remain as members of Roshni Nilaya, and keep coming back for many more Reunions”.

Happiness is being with an old college-mate after a long time and feeling like nothing has changed. It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re twenty one and planning for someday, and then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today, and that someday is yesterday. And this is your life. Sometimes you have to accept the fact that certain things will never go back to how they used to be.

Sometimes, even when you’re having a good time, you can’t help but stop and think about how much you miss the old times.We have had a good time while we were young, but it is in the nature of Time to fly. We did not change as we grew older; we just became more clearly ourselves. In the end, you always go back to the people that were there in the beginning.

Meeting up with college mates from Roshni Nilaya gives a little piece of the past back. And no matter how much things have changed and continue to do so, you’ll always remember those years you shared with your teachers and classmates. That’s the fun of going to a College Reunion: it’s seeing the people who you were close to all those years ago, and re-exploring the relationships of the past.

Reunion reveals friendship potential that hasn’t yet emerged in the past. On the lighter side of vein-“Reunion after long separation is even better than one’s wedding night”-and this Reunion of MSW 1995 bath mates was simply great, and finally while reluctantly bidding goodbye to each other, while specifically asking for more such reunions to be organized and draw plans to repay their Alma Mater in the best way possible.

Apart from Roshni Nilaya Principal Dr Juliet C J, Prof Evelyn Benis- Secretary of the Institution; Associate Prof Vineetha -Registrar of the College; Dr Saritha-HoD of M Sc CFS; Assistant Prof Anuradha Shetty -HoD Rural Development Dept; Joel and Ms Bindia-both Faculty in MSc-CFS joined in the Reunion