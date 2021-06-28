Spread the love



















1K Students of St Aloysius College among 11K in Dakshina Kannada Got Vaxxed

1000 Students of St Aloysius College among 11,000 students in Dakshina Kannada Institutions Got Vaccinated Today (28 June 2021) for FREE- Thanks to District Administration/DHO for their kind gesture in providing the Vax for Students/Staff of education Institutions in DK.

Mangaluru : After Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said they are planning to reopen professional and degree colleges in a phased manner only after vaccinating students and teachers, and that students above 18 years and teachers should be given priority during the vaccination drive so that classes could be started early, a massive Vaccination Drive in Dakshina Kannada district was held on Monday, 28 June 2021. The government recently constituted a 13-member expert committee, headed by Dr Devi Shetty, to analyse and advise the government on the steps needed to be taken to control a possible third Covid wave in Karnataka. Dr Shetty had said, “No decision has been made final. We’ve addressed everything about Covid-19. Reopening of schools and colleges is a complex decision. The government will have to consult multiple bodies and experts before taking a call.”

Fr Praveen Martis SJ-Principal of St Aloysius College Getting the JAB!

An estimated 1.79 lakh students, teaching/non-teaching staff from various education institutions will be vaccinated starting from June 28, according to DK district administration. The state government announced that vaccination of students aged above 18 years, teaching/non-teaching staff would help in resuming offline classes. The education hub of Karnataka is home to tens of degree/ engineering, paramedical, ITI and other courses. Majority of the medical/ nursing students and staff have received their jabs against Covid-19 since they come under the frontline worker category.

Dr B V Rajesh, RCH officer, DK speaking to Team Mangalorean said that they estimated to vaccinate about 1.79 lakh students and staff of education institutions. On June 28 alone, the district aimed to vaccinate as many as 11,000 students/ teaching/non-teaching staff. “The work got started after we asked for details from each eligible institution. As of today, we have received information that government and aided degree colleges have 40,000 beneficiaries including 3,300 staff/non-teaching staff. There are also ITI, engineering, paramedical and few nursing and other colleges which will be covered during the vaccination drive,” .

According to plans, the vaccination drives were conducted at college campuses so that it was convenient for students. Those campuses with small numbers were merged with bigger ones. “Holding vaccination drives, college campuses with big numbers saved a lot of human resources to the health department compared to organising in small campuses. Therefore the decision of merging small campuses with nearby big campuses was taken,” Dr Rajesh explained, adding that collecting information of all campuses will be completed in a day or two.

Meanwhile, among other colleges, St Aloysius College had sent a circular to its students to get vaccinated after filling the prescribed form provided to them in the centre. An official from the college said that they have also advised non-Karnataka residents and NRIs to get vaccinated themselves so that they are fully prepared to enter campus for offline classes as and when they are announced. “For those locals, the health department organised this camp today and vaccinated 1,000 beneficiaries, 500 before lunch and 500 after lunch time” official added.

The Youth Red Cross , National Service Scheme and NCC units of St Aloysius College(Autonomous) volunteered in the vax process and the Vax camp went on smoothly. The Vaccination was done by the staff of the Public Health Centre in Padil, Mangaluru. St Aloysius College Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ who conveyed his best wishes for the camp and expressed his gratitude to the doctors and the supporting staff. Fr Martis was the first one to get the vax today, and he was totally overjoyed having absolutely no symptoms after getting the vax.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan,who is also State Covid Task Force Head had also announced that offline classes will start once all students get the first vaccine dose. “All college students aged above 18 years, teaching staff and non-teaching staff will be considered as a priority group for vaccination” added Dr Narayan. He has also clarified that the learning process was continuing online, and that attendance was mandatory for online classes too. The government is cautious about the occurrence of Delta Plus cases, and existing vaccines are effective against this variant of the virus” had said Dr Narayan.

