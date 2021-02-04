Spread the love



















1st Batch of MSc and 14th Batch of Bachelor Audiology, Speech-Language Pathology Inaugurated

14th Batch- Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology

1st Batch- MSc. – Audiology, MSc. – Speech-Language Pathology

14th Batch Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology & 1st Batch MSc. – Audiology, MSc. – Speech-Language Pathology courses were inaugurated with a formal function at the Father Muller Convention Centre on 4th February 2021.

Prof Akhilesh P M, Principal, Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing, welcomed the gathering and highlighted the steady growth and progress of the college. He expressed joy and took pride that the college has achieved significant milestones, including the commencement of PG program in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology which has added another feather to the achievements of the college. He wished the parents well and the students a bright future and welcomed them into the Father Muller fold. The formal inauguration was done by the lighting of the lamp by the student representatives along with the dignitaries.

The Chief Guest for the day Dr P. L Dharma, Registrar (Evaluation) Mangalore University, was invited by the management for the inaugural ceremony. He is an academician, with a sound research background having numerous publications and has also done considerable work to conduct examinations during the pandemic. In his address, he emphasised the importance of students involvement and eagerness to learn. He also spoke about how the right use of Language and Hearing can both help in building ones personality. He also expressed that students should have a desire to work in the healthcare profession with a destiny that is driven by that desire so as to change one’s life for the betterment of others. He praised the efforts put in by Father Muller Institution during the pandemic and the contribution to the society by providing compassionate care and dedication. He asked the students to work with the same compassion towards the health of the patients and wished them all the best.

The presidential address was delivered by Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. Welcoming the freshmen and their families, he mentioned that they had made the right choice by opting this premier institution which has all the facilities and can help in their wholesome development. He also said that being a Catholic institution under the Mangalore Diocese, the main aim of our institution is to serve humanity with compassion. Further, he said that God the life-giver and the supreme healer is the source of all healing and we are blessed with all the faculties functioning correctly, but there are individuals who are differently-abled as they have problems hearing or speaking associated with disabilities. Therefore we need to care for them with love and empathy and help them to become an integral part of society. He concluded by saying that patients are the stakeholders in the healthcare industry and need to be treated with utmost dignity and ethics. The Father Muller family in itself upholds and practices moral values and ethics in everyday service to the needy.

Cynthia Santhmayor, Associate professor of the college, delivered the vote of thanks.

The dignitaries present were, Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, Dr B Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Research, Fr Sylvester, Administrator, Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay and Fr Nelson Pais, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH.