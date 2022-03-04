1st Test: India cross 100-run mark in first session despite losing Rohit, Mayank



Mohali: India made the most out of the first session on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Friday. At lunch, India are 109/2 in 26 overs despite losing the opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

India were quick in racing to 62/1 at the end of first hour with Sri Lanka finding some movement from the pitch. It was a totally dominant show by the opening pair of Sharma and Agarwal as the duo made the most of wayward line and length from Sri Lanka bowlers.

But Sharma fell while trying to pull off Lahiru Kumara to fine leg, falling yet again while trying to unfurl his favourite shot after doing so twice in the over. Hanuma Vihari, coming in at number three for the first time, began well with delightful shots on both sides of the wicket.

Vihari continued to grow comfortable at number three while seeing Agarwal prod forward and be beaten on the inner edge off Lasith Embuldeniya, falling for a plumb lbw decision. Virat Kohli entered the crease with loud cheers from the 50 per cent spectators in the stadium.

Kohli, in his landmark 100th Test appearance, didn’t disappoint them as he presented the full face of the bat for a glorious straight drive off Vishwa Fernando. Kohli and Vihari then ensured that India ended the first session without any further loss of wickets despite Embuldeniya, Sri Lanka’s lone specialist spinner, getting some help from the pitch.

Brief Scores: India 109/2 in 26 overs (Mayank Agarwal 33; Hanuma Vihari 30 not out; Lasith Embuldeniya 1/19, Lahiru Kumara 1/29) vs Sri Lanka.