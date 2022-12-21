1st Year B Sc Nursing Students Enjoy their 1st Christmas Celebrations at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay

Nearly 40 FIRST YEAR B Sc NURSING STUDENTS pursuing their studies at Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay Enjoyed their ‘FIRST CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS’ on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 at 3 pm at Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay campus

Mangaluru: 2022 marks the 142 years of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) existence and thus its expansive plans to provide healthcare education for all have come to fruition with the Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay. The Father Muller Hospital, Thumbay (FMHT) acquired by FMCI in 2012 has been succour to the people of the region who lacked basic healthcare. With resourcefulness and keen administration, the hospital has embarked towards the NABH accreditations by getting its entry-level clearance. 26 July 2022 was the annual Festal celebration of the FMCI’S patron Saints Joachim and Anne, the world over celebrated as the Day of Grandparents by the Catholic Church. This day marked the institutions giving their wheel in the hands of God through the intercession of these traditional saints. Thus no better day suited better and with divine intervention the approval of a 40 batch intake for the nursing college and its inaugural foundation stone laying for the new Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay.

Sr Dhanya Devasia was appointed as the first principal of the new nursing college. The Administrator of the Thumbay campus Fr Sylvester Lobo will be looking into the daily working of this new unit along with the task at hand in running the hospital. Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay (FMHT) which is at the threshold of its 10 year of its operation at Thumbay, received the New Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay( FMNCT) as a gift. FMHT was started in 2013, and NABH accredited by entry-level 2021 offers several amenities to the locals. And 26 July 2022 marked the opening of this new batch of students at FMNCT, which is the first nursing College in this Bantwal Taluk and another new unit of FMCI.

And on Tuesday, 20 December these new B Sc nursing students had the privilege to celebrate their First Christmas at their college campus- Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay. Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions. Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, who in the Christian religion, is also known as ‘The Son Of God’. Although there are many interpretations, the traditional narrative behind Christmas celebrations is that Jesus’ parents, Joseph and Mary, arrived at the city of Bethlehem, but had no lodgings. They were confined to a stable in an inn, which is where Jesus was born.

This traditional narrative is known as The Nativity of Jesus. Children are given importance at Christmas, as they receive gifts from their parents and the famous Santa Claus, who has acquired a mythic status through the years and is celebrated with eagerness and enthusiasm by children, who are told that he will bring gifts for them by coming down the chimney and placing them right below the Christmas tree, on the night of Christmas. And the true meaning of Christmas was depicted through various songs and dances at the FHM-Thumbay Christmas celebration.

The celebrations a joint venture of Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay and Father Muller Nursing College-Thumbay was graced by Rev Fr Richard Coelho- Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru who presided over the function; Praveen Thumbasy-the president of Thumbay Grama Panchayat was the chief guest; joined by Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo- Administrator of FMHT; Dr Kiran Shetty-Medical Superintendent, FMHT; and Sr Dhanya Devasia- Principal, Father Muller Nursing College and Chief Nursing Officer, FMCI.

The programme began with a prayer song by a group of 1st year B Sc nursing students Ms Lolita and Team, followed by a welcome address by Fr Sylvester Lobo., who extended a cordial welcome to the gathering and introduced the chief guest to the audience. Christmas Cake is the most important part of the Christmas celebration, and the dignitaries on the dais had the privilege to cut the cake and share a few cake pieces between them. This was followed by a nearly 14 minutes melodious Christmas carols sung by the staff of FMHT and FMNCT students, which received loud applause from the audience. Prizes were distributed to the winners in various competitions, including Christmas Tree decoration, held during the season, and Christmas gifts were presented to the FMHT doctors.

Not only in Sweden where the exchange of Christmas gifts started, but that tradition crept into India, and at this celebration at FMHT the gifts exchange was done, where the First gift exchange was done by Dr Kiran Shetty. In his address chief guest, Praveen Thumbay praised the service rendered by the FMHT in that area, which is of great help to those living in that vicinity. He remembered the love and respect shown by the former Director of FMCI (Late) Fr Patrick Rodrigues, who was instrumental in taking FMHT to greater heights, and Praveen Thumbay also appreciated the service of the doctors and nurses given to his sister, when she was admitted there.

In his presidential address, Fr Richard Coelho further said, ”Christmas season is the perfect time to share joy and peace among people. While our hospital celebrates 141 years of existence, the loyalty that inspires in providing care is a strength which helps to carry on the vision, “Heal and Comfort the suffering humanity with compassion and respect’. As our ministry theme is “Love and Serve the faithful after the example of Christ”, this is a great opportunity to serve mankind with preventive and promotive health care at the doorsteps of the community. Rejoicing the coming of Jesus, we at Father Muller’s would like to share the spirit of Christmas among people of different faiths, and everyone is always welcomed at our hospital irrespective of caste and creed. And I am happy to note that the entire team of doctors and other staff at FMH-Thumbay are doing an excellent job and trying hard to reach this hospital to greater heights.”

“Today this campus looks vibrant with colourful attire by the 1st year nursing students, who are the focal point. You have travelled far and wide to reach this institution to pursue your studies, and I am glad to hear that you all are doing great to bring name and fame to your college. You are in the right place, the right college. Though we are in the pioneering stage in this college, we have rich experience in running Medical and Nursing Colleges. In addition, we will impart value-based quality education, and discipline and surely the best nurses will be churned from this nursing college who have a reputation not only in India but globally too. Best of luck in your studies, and have a joyful Christmas with your family when you go back home for the holidays” added Fr Coelho.

A few lucky draw games were held for the audience, and the proceedings were handled by Nursing Supervisor Ms Nisha D’souza. The entry of Santa Claus brought lots of laughter and joy among the audience, and she was the star attraction of the programme, performing a few funny dance poses. Following the Christmas gift exchanges between the doctors and other health care personnel, and also the exchange of gifts between other hospital staff, the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Shreyas-Assistant Professor, Dept of Orthopaedics. The programme was compered meticulously and eloquently by Miss Aashel Preethika D’souza and Miss Princita D’souza, both 1st year B Sc nursing students.

In conclusion, Christmas has a magical aura that seems to draw everyone into the spirit of celebration. Colourful Christmas trees, glittering candles, sumptuous cakes, melodious carols and Santa Claus act as the face of Christmas festivity. But the real spirit of Christmas is “about loving, caring and sharing the goodness and graces of God’s love for His people”, and the coming of Jesus. Father Muller Hospital-Thumbay under the leadership of Fr Sylvester Lobo-the Administrator and Dr Kiran Shetty-the Medical Superintendent of FMH-Thumaby had this get-together for the hospital doctors and staff and made it a memorable one, filled with lots of fun and frolic.