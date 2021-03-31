Spread the love



















2.5 kg gold, 30K dollars seized at Hyderabad Airport



ArrayHyderabad: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here seized 2.5 kg gold from five passengers on their arrival from Dubai.

Officials said the accused had concealed the gold worth Rs.1.15 crore in mixer-grinder motors and cutting appliances, being carried by the passengers in their check-in baggage.

The Customs department registered five case of gold smuggling against the passengers who arrived from Dubai by flight FZ-8779 on Tuesday. The passengers were detained and further investigation is in progress, an official said.

In another case Customs in coordination with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detained a man who was leaving for Dubai with foreign currency on Tuesday.

He was found to be carrying 30,000 US dollars in handbag. He was attempting to depart by FZ8776 to Dubai.

The currency equivalent to Rs 21.48 lakh was seized under Customs ACT 1962.

The Customs department booked a case of smuggling of foreign exchange case against the accused. Further investigation is in progress.

