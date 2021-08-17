Spread the love



















2 boys still critical in K’taka flag post electrocution tragedy



Tumakuru (Karnataka): The 75th Independence Day celebrations turned into a tragedy in Tumkur district of Karnataka as two boys are still battling for life at a private hospital following Sunday’s flag post electrocution incident, which has already claimed one life.

The incident took place at a government school in Karikere village in Tumkur taluk on Sunday while people were erecting a flag post to celebrate Independence Day at the school premises.

Three boys — Shahank, Pawan and Chandan — fell unconscious when the flag pole came in contact with live electric wire.

Chandan (16), a student of Class 10, died on the way to the hospital.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Shivananjaiah, visited the hospital and assured financial help for the students.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, B.C. Nagesh, expressed shock and described it as a tragic incident. He said that an investigation will be conducted into the incident by the Deputy Commissioner.

