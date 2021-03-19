Spread the love



















2 children among 3 injured in Delhi fire



New Delhi: Three persons, including two children, were injured in a fire that broke out in the Bengali Basti Rangpuri ‘jhuggis’ (shanties) in South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Friday.

“Fire was reported at 2.45 a.m. on Friday. Source was a garbage heap nearby jhuggis, a total of 14 jhuggis got burnt, 9 fire tenders came to the spot, fire was brought under control later,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi.

A person identified as Mukesh aged 35 years was injured while trying to save two children of ages 4 and 2 years. The children also suffered minor injuries, police said.