2 confirmed dead in landslide in Japan

Two people were confirmed dead after their bodies were found at the site of a landslide in northeastern Japan, local officials said.



Officials of Tsuruoka city in Yamagata prefecture said rescuers have found two victims at the site of the landslide, measuring 20 to 30 meters in height and 100 meters in width, that occurred at a mountain here on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

A team of about 200 people from police, firefighters and the Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a round-the-clock search, according to the Tsuruoka city office.

About 10 buildings were heavily damaged and an elderly couple, a woman in her 70s and her husband in his 80s, were reported as missing.

Police said they were trying to determine whether the two bodies found were those of the missing couple.