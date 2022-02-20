2 critically injured in chemical drum blast in Delhi



New Delhi: Two persons suffered burn injuries in an explosion in a chemical factory in Om Vihar in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area on Sunday.

A call regarding the blast was received around 10.14 a.m. and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the Fire Department said.

Fire officials said a drum filled with chemical, used for sticking foam, exploded leaving two youths with 90 per cent burn injuries. The injured were identified as Sahil and Talim, aged 21 and 22 years, respectively.

The injured were rushed to a nearby government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical, the fire officials added.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The Delhi Police are recording the statement of Alluddin, the father of the injured.