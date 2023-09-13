2-Day 13th Edition of ‘Alva’s Pragati’, a Mega Free Job Fair at Alva’s College- Moodbidri on 6 & 7 Oct

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, the Managing Trustee of the Alva’s Education Foundation Vivek Alva said, ” The two-day 13th edition of ALVA’s PRAGATI’ which is a mega-free job fair, organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, will begin at Alva’s College in Moodbidri on 6 and 7 October 2023.

Vivek Alva further said, ” The fair is free for both job seekers and participating companies. The fair features the participation of top recruiters representing major sectors such as banking, financial service, insurance, information technology, information technology-enabled services, manufacturing, sales and retail, hospitality, telecommunication, health, media, construction, education, and NGO. These sectors offer a large number of openings for graduates and postgraduates in various streams such as medical and paramedical, engineering, arts, commerce and management, basic sciences, nursing, ITI, diploma, skilled manpower with Class 10, pre-university and other higher qualifications”

“The details of participating companies will be updated on a real-time basis at www.alvaspragati.com and candidates are urged to visit the site at regular intervals. Online registration is compulsory for job aspirants to streamline and digitize the entire recruitment/selection process. The dedicated site for compulsory and free online registration for candidates is http://alvaspragati.com/CandidateRegistration. The foundation will provide accommodation for outstation candidates from October 5. So far 112 companies have registered and additionally 97 companies have confirmed their participation. More than 200 companies are expected to take part in the job fair” added Alva.

He also said “The Manufacturing sector offers numerous accounting jobs for B.Com holders and degree graduates are in demand in almost all the sectors. Reputed banks such as ICICI, AXIS, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Karur Vyshya have confirmed their participation and promised to offer multiple openings for graduates and postgraduates. The manufacturing sector featuring Ace Designers, Volvo, Sansera Engineering Limited, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Maini Precision India Pvt Ltd, Switchgear and Control Technics Pvt Ltd has more than 200 job openings this year for BE Mechanical Engineering candidates. IT recruiters such as Amazon, Winman Software and a few other major IT companies have confirmed their participation. Some Gulf multinational companies have confirmed their participation”

FOR MORE DETAILS LOG ON TO : www.alvaspragati.com

Free Online Registration for Candidates is : http://alvaspragati.com/ CandidateRegistration



Like this: Like Loading...