Spread the love



















‘2-Day Bank Strike was Successful Sending a Strong Message to Union Govt’ say UFBU Members

‘2-Day Bank Strike was Successful Sending a Strong Message to Union Govt’ say United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) Members

Mangaluru: The two-day Bank Strike against the Central Government’s move in privatizing banks was successful, thereby sending a strong message to the government. More than 10 lakh employees and officers of public sector banks were on agitation against the proposal of Central Govt. to privatize two public sector banks apart from IDBI Bank and also an insurance company. United Forum of Bank Unions, which is an umbrella organization of nine trade unions in the banking industry, had given a clarion call for the Two days strike on 15th and 16th March 2021. As a part of the protest, UFBU held demonstrations and Dharana across the country. Dakshina Kannada Unit of UFBU has also arranged a demonstration and Dharana in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha, Mangalore, on March 15 and a demonstration in front of Canara Bank Circle Office, Mangalore on March 16, said Vincent D’souza-Convener for UFBU, Dakshina Kannada.

All nine banks unions – All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress (INBOC) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) and the National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) are taking part in the strike called by the UFBU.

Comrade Vincent D’Souza, Convenor of UFBU, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. In his speech, he narrated the background of the agitation program and explained the ill motivated plan of the Central Government. On March 15, more than 500 bank employees and officers gathered at Mini Vidhana Soudha and raised slogans against the ill motivated proposal of privatization of PSBs. Later protesters sat in Dharna at the same venue from 11.00 am onwards up to 1.30 pm Eminent trade union leaders like T R Bhat, former Joint General Secretary of AIBOC and former Chairman of Corporation Bank Officers’ Organisation, H V Rao, Convenor of Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU) and Sunil Kumar Bajal of CITU were among them.

T R Bhat, in his speech, explained to the mass the ill effects of privatization. He narrated with live examples the difference of approach towards the customers by private banks and PSBs. He also narrated the incident of how a PSB showed interest in opening a branch in a remote village and later how that branch has become instrumental in the development of that village. He also warned the gathering that the bankers shall not limit their concern only for bank-related issues and advised them to be involved in the fight of the downtrodden. It is obligatory to preserve the assets of the nation by involving in all such fights where governments take wrong decisions. Otherwise, he warned the government. May privatize even jails, Taluk offices etc. He was critical of the creation of Plutocrats and Oligarchy through the policies of the Government. He inspired the mass by quoting examples of getting repealed Land Acquisition Act and getting legislated RTI Act through a mass movement. He concluded with best wishes to the gathering.

H V Rao reminded the gathering of our obligation towards society. He was critical of the irresponsive approach of the present Prime Minister to any type of agitation in the country. He was also of the view that each affected cadre/part of society fight separately, it may not be successful. If all come together and fight against the menace, the rate of success may be high, he opined. He recollected the banking scenario prior to 1969 (pre nationalization period) and the contribution of Madam Indira Gandhi, who brought banking to the common man of the country by nationalization of banks. He also felt that the then Jana Sangha, which is the former face of the present BJP, opposed nationalization of banks then and now trying to reverse it. He extended fraternal support to the fight.

Sunil Kumar Bajal, in his electrifying speech, conveyed that the present fight against privatization is nothing but a patriotic fight, just like the pre-independence era. He felt that the fight is nothing but to save the nation from the hands of the present Govt. which would like to handover to capitalists. He reminded the fight against the merger of public sector banks and how Tulu Nadu lost three banks born in this land. The way in which Dakshina Kannada leads in creating national level banks, the same way the District shall be in the forefront in this fight against privatization. He explained the wrong economic policies of the present Govt. and the incapability of the Govt. to handle the situation when it went wrong by quoting the statement of the Finance Minister ‘God only shall save this nation’. Quoting the master statement of the present Govt. ‘Ache din Ayega’ he said, it has come to Adani and Ambani, whose wealth has grown in multiples when the entire country was reeling under the COVID pandemic. He expressed happiness over the support extended by the farmers to the cause.

The program concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Satish Shetty, Vice President of AIBOC. Trade union leaders of all nine constituents of UFBU were present.

On March 16, the demonstration started at 10 am. More than 300 bank employees and officers took part at the protest held in front of Canara Bank/Syndicate Bank, Balmatta Road, Mangaluru. The demonstrators expressed their anger at the decision of the Government and demanded that the same be rolled back. Vincent D Souza, Convenor, UFBU narrated on the ill effects of privatization, including loss of job opportunities to the younger generation, non implementation of government policies relating to reservations in employment, closure of bank branches, increase in service charges, stoppage of loans to Agriculture sector, non participation in government policies aimed at the providing basic banking services to all the citizens etc.

All the speakers echoed and were unanimous in their speech that privatization is bad for the country and that the Government should rethink and stop it. Apart from the leaders of UFBU, Ravi Kumar Punacha, leader of Karnataka State Raitha Sangha, also denounced the Government on the ill-advised moves and equalled the current struggles of the farmers and the bank men to the second freedom struggle. He said that it is now or never. There was aground applause from the demonstrators. The demonstration concluded with the Vote of Thanks from Vincent D Souza.

Also Read

Save Public Sector Banks, Save India! 2-Day Bank Strike on 15-16 March, Key Bank Services Hit