2-day BJP executive committee meeting to take crucial decisions on K’taka leadership



Hubballi: Hubballi, popularly known as ‘Chotta Mumbai’ is all decked up to host a two-day BJP executive committee meeting after 11 years beginning from Tuesday. Considered as the bastion of the BJP party, the Lingayat heartland has turned saffron.

The meet is going to discuss crucial issues of strategies for next elections, change of leadership, cabinet reshuffle and make major decisions to clear the confusions among the public. The executive committee will also discuss party organisation, defeat in Belagavi MLC polls, Hangal bypolls, regarding implications of the Cow Slaughter Bill, Anti-conversion Bill. The committee will also discuss how to take benefit of the ongoing rivalry between Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

All big wigs of the state party, including former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Arun Singh, and senior leader D. Aruna, State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, all legislators and office bearers of the party are attending the meeting with Arun Singh and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

According to sources, the Chief Minister is much relieved after state BJP in-charge Arun Singh vehemently denied a change of leadership in the state and also announced that the ruling party would go to elections under Bommai’s leadership. Likewise, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has also categorically stated that there is no talk of a change of leadership in the state and reiterated that the next Assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of CM Bommai.

BJP President J.P. Nadda, who was supposed to attend the meeting, cancelled the visit at the last minute. Due to Covid reasons, the number of participants has been brought down from 600 to 300. Buoyed by the support of the party, CM Bommai had stated that there is perfect harmony between the government and the party and blamed the media for running baseless news on leadership change in the state.

The executive committee will assess the performance of the CM Bommai government, strategies for upcoming BBMP and ZP-TP elections and strategise for upcoming 2023 general Assembly elections. The meeting will also decide on providing cabinet status to former Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra and would also discuss the role of Yediyurappa and him in the upcoming Assembly elections.

It is likely that the executive committee meeting would take a call on former minister Ramesh Jarakiholi facing alleged sex CD charges. Ramesh Jarakiholi has been demanding a cabinet berth either for himself or his brother BJP MLA Balachandra Jarakiholi. His brother Lakhan Jarakiholi won recently held MLC polls as an independent and defeated the BJP candidate causing severe embarrassment to the party leaders. The ruling party missed an opportunity to attain a majority by one seat in the Legislative Council. The party sources explain that the decisions in this regard would be carefully considered as the opposition Congress is waiting to reap political gains out of any discord as Ramesh Jarakiholi is a mass leader and any decision would affect the prospectus of the party in the border district of Belagavi.