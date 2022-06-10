2-Day Hands-On Workshop on ‘Therapeutic Taping’ at Fr Muller Medical College

2-Day Hands-On Workshop on ‘Therapeutic Taping’ at Father Muller Medical College on 10-11 June 2022

Mangaluru: The Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College organized a two- day Hands- On workshop on ‘Therapeutic Taping’ in the Muller Mini Hall (Father Muller Convention Centre) on 10th and 11th June from 9am to 5pm. The resource person for this workshop will be Dr Syed Rais Rizvi, Director at Institute of manual therapy and taping, Dharwad, Karnataka. 70 Undergraduate and Postgraduate students delegates enrolled in this workshop from various physiotherapy colleges in Mangalore.

Therapeutic taping is tool utilised by the rehabilitation specialists in all programs (paediatric, geriatric, orthopaedic, neurological, oncology and others) and levels of care (acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient, home care and Day Rehab) in pain management, soft tissue injury, tissues and joints misalignments, oedema.

Taping is commonly used as an adjunct or temporary technique. Athletes often make use of taping as a protective mechanism in the presence of an existing injury. Some of the goals with taping are to restrict the movement of injured joints, soft tissue compression to reduce swelling, support anatomical structures, and as protection from re-injury. Taping is used as one of the means of rehabilitation or prophylaxis in instances where support and stability are needed, as a first-aid tool, for the prevention of injury and protection of an injured anatomical structure while healing is taking place.

The inaugural programme began with a welcome by Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Course coordinator for Physiotherapy, who also briefed on the bio sketch of the chief guest.

Dr Syed Rais Rizvi who has been a regular resource person to Father Muller was elated with the huge number of delegates for the workshop. The impetus to enhance skills and learning is always the beauty of the Father Muller management. More rewarding is the fact that the faculty encourages skill enhancement activities for their students and thus many of the workshops he had earlier conducted here, have seen the physiotherapist practising taping around the globe.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI in his presidential address was amazed by the achievements and certification from various universities around the globe that the chief guest has gained. This should be your zeal to learn from the best and excel even higher he acclaimed to the students. Sports medicine has been gaining prominence and the role of the physiotherapist is seen as crucial for players. The social media addictions have led to decreased physical activities leading to muscle, bone and ligaments problems in many.

The core essence of any human is to keep themselves physically, mentally and spiritually fit. He narrated his own experience with kinesiology, where he was treated for a badminton related knee injury 6 months ago. Kinesiology helped by strengthening the ligaments and muscles around the knee, facilitating better mobility. He urged the students to learn and in turn benefit the society with such non-invasive therapy.

Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, FMMC; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza, Dean, FMMC Members of the management committee and faculty of the physiotherapy department adorned the inaugural. The inaugural was compered by Ms. Reshell Fernandes and Mr. Jaya P, Organising Secretary delivered the vote of thanks.

ABOUT SYED RAIS RIZVI :



Syed Rais A. Rizvi, MPT (MSS), is a PhD Scholar. Professor & Principal Physiotherapist Manual Therapist

Therapeutic Taping & MFR Instructor

Subject discipline: Manual Therapy. Physiotherapy in Musculoskeletal disorders and Sports injuries.

α Bachelors in Physiotherapy: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health sciences.

α Masters in Physiotherapy: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health sciences.

α Diploma in Fascial Manipulation: Stecco method (Italy)., Level 1 & 2.

α Certified K-Taping Therapist: CKTT (Germany).

α Fascial Therapy Certification: Fascial Therapy Institute (Australia).

α Certified Dynamic Taping Therapist: Level 1 & 2 (by Ryan Kendrick, Aus)

α Kinesiology Taping Certification (SA).

α Certified manual Therapist: Diploma in manual therapy rehabilitation (UK).

α Fellowship in kinesiology taping (UK).

α Certified in high velocity low amplitude thrust (HVLA) Manipulation for the cervical spine.

α Working as Principal & Professor at Anuradha College of Physiotherapy and Multispecialty

Hospital, Bangalore.

α Author of many publications in peer reviewed International Journals.

α Underwent training in several concepts and techniques of manual therapy and therapeutic taping

like the mulligan’s concept, Maitland’s mobilisation, kaltenborn`s mobilization, Cyriax concept, kinesiology taping, high velocity low amplitude thrust manipulations, muscle energy techniques, positional release technique etc.

α Underwent training in several other concepts of therapy like advanced sports rehabilitation (Pilates workout), Aquatic Therapy, Sports medicine, Physiotherapeutic decision making in management of cerebral palsy, Research methodology and internet tools for physiotherapists, NDT-hands on, health and fitness etc to name a few, to get a more global perspective in the context of rehabilitation with a more holistic approach.

Life member of:

• The Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP)

• Karnataka State Physiotherapy Federation (KSPF).

Director & Chief Instructor at the Institute of Manual Therapy & Taping (IMTT).

WORK EXPERIENCE: –

Over 13 years overall., Over 10 Years as an Academician.

 Worked as a Consultant physiotherapist at shivkrupa hospital, lamington road, hubli from December 2009 to may 2010, under the guidance of Dr. Suresh M. Dugani. During this period I have successfully treated patients from wards and ICU, belonging to various departments like neurosurgery, orthopaedics, burns.

 Worked as a full time physiotherapist in kshema hospital of orthopaedics and traumatology for 3 months from January 2010 to March 2010 under the guidance of Dr. A. V. Kalamdani.

 Worked as Clinical Physiotherapist at S. Nijalingappa Medical College and Hospital, Bagalkot.

 Worked as Associate Professor and Vice Principal at K.T.G. College of Physiotherapy.

 Currently working as Principal & Professor at Anuradha College of physiotherapy, Bangalore.

 Currently working as the Director and Chief Instructor of the Institute of Manual Therapy & Taping (IMTT) for 10 years.

 Published over 10 Papers on various concepts of Manual Therapy in Peer reviewed Indexed Journals.

Personal Credits (to mention a few) :-

 Recognized and felicitated with CLINICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD at a World Physiotherapy Congress held on 16 th & 17 th April 2022, for the significant contribution as an Clinician to the field of physiotherapy.

 Recognized and felicitated with ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD at a national

conference GPA CON 17 on 09 th April 2016, for the significant contribution as an academician to the field of physiotherapy.

 Recognized and felicitated with EMERGING PHYSIO AWARD at a national conference

INCPT AIIMS on 11 th December 2016, for the significant contribution to the field of physiotherapy

 Recognized and felicitated with BEST TEACHER AWARD at a national conference PHYSIOCON on 11 th December 2014, for the significant contribution to the field of physiotherapy.

 Invited as Guest Speaker for A talk on “THERAPEUTIC TAPING” at the National Conference “PHYSIOCON” held at College of Physiotherapy, GSL group of Institutions from 10-11 th of March, 2017.

 Invited as Guest Speaker for A talk on “SICK SCAPULA SYNDROME” at state level Conference on SPORTS MEDICINE at FORTIS hospital, Bannerghatta road, Bangalore on 26 th of June, 2015.

 Secured FIRST RANK in the RGUHS entrance exam for masters of physiotherapy.

As an INSTRUCTOR/RESOURCE PERSON: trained over 10,000 delegates in over 300 hands-on workshops on various Concepts of Manual Therapy, primarily on MFR, Therapeutic Taping & IASTM, held across the country.