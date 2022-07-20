2 died, 35 injured in Agnipath protests in railway premises: Centre

New Delhi: Two people died, 35 were injured and 2,642 arrested from railway premises during the Agnipath agitation, the Parliament was told on Wednesday.

“No compensation has been paid to the passengers and their families who died/injured during this protest,” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said that due to many strikes and agitations, the Railways has incurred a loss of Rs 151 crore in 2019-20, Rs 904 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 62 crore in 2021-22.

Asked the states wherein railway has suffered much loss due to deplorable law and order, the minister said that Bihar and Telangana witnessed the maximum destruction of railway property due to law and order situation in the ongoing year.

The number of cases registered on account of the destruction of railway property in 2019, 2020, and 2021 is 95, 30, and 34, respectively, he added.

The minister also said that no recoveries to compensate the loss occurred to railways have been made so far.

On the question of refund to passengers, Vaishnaw said separate data on the refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to various agitations is not maintained.

He, however, said from June 14-22, a total refund of Rs 102.96 crore was granted on account of the cancellation of trains.