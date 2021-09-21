Spread the love



















2 held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold

New Delhi: Delhi airport customs officials have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling gold worth over Rs 20 lakh, officials said here on Tuesday.

They said the duo was intercepted by the customs officials after they arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on September 13 from Riyadh via Dubai.

“They had crossed the green channel and on detailed personal and baggage search, one biscuit of gold and two gold tola bars weighing 483 gms was recovered,” the official said.

It was officially learnt that the recovered gold had a tariff value of Rs 20,78,248.

The recovered gold has been seized under section 110 of the Customs Act 1962 and the accused duo has been placed under arrest.

“Further probe is on,” the official added.

