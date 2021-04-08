Spread the love



















2 held at Mangaluru airport, gold worth Rs 1.3 cr recovered

Mangaluru : Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Wednesday arrested two persons in two separate cases and recovered 2.8 kg gold valued at around Rs 1.3 crore from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Muhamad Ashraf and Rajeesh, a Customs release said.

Ashraf, who had arrived from Sharjah, was caught with a gold compound concealed under his feet, the release said.

The other person, Rajeesh, who arrived here by a GoAir flight, was found with gold concealed in four capsules in compound form in his rectum, it said.



