2 Indian-origin ex-employees plead guilty to graft in Singapore

Two Indian-origin former employees of a food distribution firm in Singapore have been fined S$24,000 each for accepting bribes totalling around $$6,800 from a director of a company that offered manpower contracting services.



Singapore: Two Indian-origin former employees of a food distribution firm in Singapore have been fined S$24,000 each for accepting bribes totalling around $$6,800 from a director of a company that offered manpower contracting services.

Maheswaran M Ratinasavapathy, 27, and Renitha Muraleedharan, 31, who used to work for Sonnamera, pleaded guilty to three graft charges on Thursday, The Straits Times reported.

The prosecution told the court that Maheswaran, a warehouse supervisor, got money from Hema Suthan Nair Achuthannayar in exchange for recommending the latter’s firm, Inspiro, to Sonnamera for provision of manpower services.

Out of the S$6,800 received, Maheswaran gave his then colleague Renitha, an account executive, a commission of S$3,400.

Hema, who left for Malaysia in March 2020, is still at large, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim told the court.

Maheswaran met Hema in June 2019, and “shared his plan with Renitha to recommend Hema’s company to supply manpower to Sonnamera in July 2019”, the court was informed.

Renitha, who was told that she would be given commission, did not raise any objections, the prosecutor told the court.

They were then fined S$24,000 each.

Maheswaran, who has repaid S$2,600 to Sonnamera, was also ordered to pay a penalty of S$829, The Straits Times reported.

Renitha, who has not repaid the firm, must pay a penalty of S$3,379, the court ordered.

Like this: Like Loading...