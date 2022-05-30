2 Injured Seriously as Scooter Hits Road Divider- Auto Rickshaw Driver Renders Help

Mangaluru: A scooter after hitting a road divider opposite Usmania Complex near Masood Education and Charitable Trust at Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru during the wee hours of 2 am on 30 May, resulted in the serious injuries of the rider and the pillion rider.

The injured persons are Dheeraj and Ganesh. It is learnt that Ganesh received serious injuries on his right shoulder, jaw, and lungs, while Dheeraj is injured on his head, nose and left forehead. A auto-rickshaw who was passing by that area transporting a passenger to the Mangalore Central Railway station acteda s a good Samaritan, by stopping his vehicle, and with the help of others took the both injuries to A J Hospital.

Reckless riding and negligence by the rider Ganesh has been the cause of this accident, it is learnt. The mishap took place while Ganesh was giving a ride to Dheeraj to his house. Mangalore East Police have registered a case.