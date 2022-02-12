2 Kerala youths arrested for possessing drugs, Pocso charges



Kochi: An investigation into an accident case led to the arrest of two youths in kerala on Saturday under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and for possessing drugs.

According to police, the road accident took place here on Thursday night, when two car-borne youths — Jithin and Sony — hit a 40-year-old labourer, who died later.

The car then hit another vehicle.

On inspecting the vehicle, police found MDMA drugs and ganja.

They also found a girl’s school uniform and on sustained questioning, the duo said that there were two girls in the car, who left soon after the accident.

During investigation, the police learnt that the two had drugged the girls and misbehaved with them.

Consequent to this, the police registered a case under the Pocso Act also.