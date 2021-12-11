2 killed, 3 injured in mini-bus blast in Kabul

Kabul: Two civilians were killed and three others injured as a blast targeted a mini-bus in Dasht-i-Barch area of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday, Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed.

“Two civilians were martyred and three others sustained injury as a blast ripped through a mini-bus in Dasht-i-Barchi area this afternoon,” Xinhua news agency quoted Khosti as saying.

However, eyewitnesses believed that the number of casualties could be higher than reported.

The official also confirmed that another blast almost in the same area injured a woman on Friday afternoon, but he didn’t provide more details.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosions.

The blast took place at 3:25 p.m. local time and targeted a mini-bus in Dasht-i-Barchi area, a suburb of Police District 13 in Kabul, eyewitnesses said.

Daesh, or the hardliner Islamic State (IS) outfit, has in the past claimed responsibility for subversive activities including bomb attacks on two mini-buses in Dasht-i-Barchi district over the past couple of months.