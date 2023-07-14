2 killed in B’luru hit-and-run case

Two persons on a bike were killed on the spot after being hit by a truck near Anekal town in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday, police said.



The police have launched hunt for the truck driver, who escaped following the accident which took place on Hosur Road near Attibele.

One of the victims was identified as 32-year-old Manjappa, while the second deceased person’s identity remains unknown.

The victims were hit by the truck from behind.

The truck driver did not stop the vehicle and escaped from the spot.

Attibele police have rushed to the spot and taken up further investigation.

