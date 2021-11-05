Spread the love



















2 killed in explosion during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad



Hyderabad: Two persons have been killed and one injured in an explosion in an idol-making unit in the old city of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night at Kandikal Gate area under the limits of Chatrinaka police station when the workers were bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

The deceased were identified as Vishnu (25) and Jagannath (30). Virender, who was injured, was admitted to the government-run Osmania General Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased were from West Bengal while the injured person was from Uttar Pradesh. The bodies were shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

Senior police officials rushed to the unit, where Plaster of Paris idols are made. Forensic experts also visited the scene and collected samples.

Police suspect that the explosion occurred when firecrackers apparently fell in the chemicals stored there. A police officer said they were conducting investigations.

Like this: Like Loading...