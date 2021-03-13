Spread the love
2 killed in road accident in Jammu city
Jammu: Two persons were killed and four others injured on Saturday when a truck driver lost control over his vehicle and hit half a dozen other vehicles in busy Narwal market of Jammu city, police said.
“The truck hit three cars, four mini-load carriers and two 2-wheelers after the driver lost control over it due to a mechanical snag,” the police said.
The injured victims have been shifted to the hospital. The driver of the truck fled from the spot. An FIR has been lodged.
