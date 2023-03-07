2 Lashkar associates arrested in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested at Kunzer in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district along with ammunition and incriminating material, officials said on Tuesday.

“Joint forces of Baramulla Police and 176 Bn CRPF on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Village Monchkhud Kunzer launched a joint Cordon And Search Operation (CASO) in the village,” police said.

During CASO two suspect persons were apprehended. They were identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer.

Police said from their possession two AK 47 magazines and 15 rounds of AK 47 ammunition were recovered besides 20 blank posters of the banned LeT outfit.

“During questioning both suspects revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF) and were taken into custody immediately,” police said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the terrorist associate obtained these illegal ammunition with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas.”

A case has been registered and investigation has been set in motion.

