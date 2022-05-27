2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter



Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in Srinagar’s Soura area, police said on Friday.

A joint team of the police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Friday’s development comes after three LeT terrorists were killed in a security operation in Kupwara district on Thursday.