2 more arrested in K’taka Bajrang Dal activist murder case



Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. The number of arrests in this case has now risen to 6.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that once the police probe is over, the case may be handed over to a national agency.

“We will see the result of the police probe and take a call on this. There has been demand for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Harsha murder case. We will take a call on that,” he said.

Answering a question on Congress allegation that the funeral procession of Harsha was sponsored by the BJP, he responded that Congress leaders are talking from their own experience.

Minister for Home Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said it does not appear to be a simple case of murder.

“We are looking into the angle of how these elements got emboldened to carry out a crime like this. I will write to the DG for audit of crime in Kote and Doddapet police stations in last five years,” he said.

“We will examine the role of officers who have worked in these police stations for five years. Police negligence will be probed,” he said.

The arrested persons are criminals who have committed serious offences. How they have been not monitored by the local police will be probed, he said.