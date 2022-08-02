2 more arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case



Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district police arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare police station limits.

According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Saddam, 32 yrs, from Pallimajalu, Bellare and Haris, 42, yrs, resident of Pallimajalu, Bellare. With this, the number of arrests has risen to 4.

The police had arrested Shafiq and Zakir on July 28. After taking police custody of these arrested, investigation was on and based on further evidence, the police arrested Saddam and Haris.

Based on the investigation conducted so far, the investigating team has identified the suspected conspirators and assailants in the case.

Praveen was hacked to death outside his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26

