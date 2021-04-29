Spread the love



















2 more die after receiving Covid vaccine in Australia



Sydney: Two men in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) died days after receiving Covid-19 vaccines, as the health authorities are urgently investigating the cause of their deaths, local media reported on Thursday.

One man in his 50s died in a hospital in northeast NSW on April 21, due to a massive blood clot in his lungs, eight days after receiving a vaccine. It is believed he had not had prior lung problems, the Xinhua news agency reported.

At this stage it has not been confirmed which brand of vaccine the 55-year-old had received, according to local media.

The Therapeutic Drugs Administration (TGA) in response to the case, released a statement saying “all reports to the TGA of death following vaccination are reviewed to assess the likelihood that the vaccine contributed to the event or medical condition that led to a fatal outcome.”

The second man, who was aged 71 and reportedly had ongoing health problems, died in Sydney after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The man had multiple underlying health conditions at the time of his death. A panel of experts was convened by NSW health authorities to examine the circumstances and determine whether the death was linked to the vaccination, and the investigation results will be passed to the TGA.

The TGA, however, already concluded a likely link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the death of a 48-year-old NSW woman, who died in hospital from blood clots one day after receiving the vaccine.

A further three cases of rare blood clots, including a 35-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 80-year-old man were also likely linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“All three patients are clinically stable, have responded well to treatment and are recovering,” the TGA said.

The TGA notes that the most frequently reported adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine are headaches, fever, muscle pain, chills and fatigue.

Australian health authorities already recommended the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to be used by those over the age of 50, while the Pfizer jab to be taken up by younger Australians.