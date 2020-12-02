Spread the love



















2 More Missing Fishermen Bodies Recovered- Rs 6 Lakh for Each Family of Deceased by Govt

2 More Missing Fishermen Bodies Recovered- Rs 6 Lakh for Each Family of Deceased by Government as announced by District Minister In Charge Kota Srinivas Poojary. The search for two other missing fishermen is on

Mangaluru: Following the early morning report published by Mangalorean.com (Ref: Fishing Activity Halt at Dock as Fishermen Protest and Mourn the Death of 2 Fishermen), it is now learnt that the coastal security police and local fishermen who continued their search for the second day have retrieved the bodies of two fishermen identified as Chinthan and Mohammed Hassainar, on Wednesday, 2 December late in the morning. The search for two other missing fishermen is on.

According to police, the bodies found in the sea, a few metres away from the accident spot on Wednesday morning and were shifted to a mortuary. One of the bodies was found a little distance away from the spot where the boat drowned. It was found entangled in a net spread out for catching fish. On Tuesday bodies of Preetham, 28, and Panduranga Suvarna, 58, residents of Bokkapatna were found. So far local fishermen have managed to rescue 19 fishermen, following a boat capsize off Mangaluru coast. The boat ‘Shreeraksha’ with 25 fishermen onboard capsized due to fish catch overload coupled with turmoil in the sea and heavy wind.

Shreeraksha, a deep-sea fishing boat registered in 2013, had sailed out from Mangaluru fishing harbour on Monday early morning and was expected to return on Tuesday early morning. The boat had close to 20 tons of fish catch. Rumours are that due to the heavy load, and also while pulling the fishing net with a large quantity of fish catch, made the boat to tilt over. Kota Srinivas Poojary- the District in-charge minister, and Dr Bharath Shetty- MLA Mangaluru North and other BJP leaders visited the mortuary at Wenlock hospital where the bodies are shifted.

Speaking to the media, District in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “The government has released Rs six lakhs to the family of each fisherman as compensation, who died in the tragic boat accident. A thorough investigation is being conducted to find out the exact cause of the tragedy. The search will continue without any breaks to find the mortal remains of the other two still missing fishermen who drowned in the tragic accident. The searchers are finding it little hard to retrieve the bodies of the other two since they are entangled inside the fishing net. But strong efforts are being made to retrieve them soon”.

Earlier Srinivas Poojary in his Twitter account had stated, “Rs six lakh each is released to the families of fishermen who died in the boat tragedy that occurred in deep-sea as per the direction of chief minister B S Yediyurappa. I console the families of the deceased and also assure that I will try to get more compensation for them.” Yesterday, DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra had visited the dock to find out the cause of the boat tragedy.