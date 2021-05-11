Spread the love



















2 Naval Ships ‘INS Kochi & INS Tabar’ Arrive at NMPT from Kuwait with Liquid Oxygen



Mangaluru: NMPT on Tuesday, 11 May handled two more Navy vessels “INS KOCHI & INS TABAR” by berthing them simultaneously. The Navy vessel “INS KOCHI” carried three numbers of Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each, 40 pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each and two numbers of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators, whereas “INS TABAR” carried two numbers of Liquid Oxygen filled ISO containers of net weight 20 MT each and 30 pallets of oxygen cylinders of one ton each.

The medical oxygen and concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to the Indian Red Cross Society. The cargo was loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on 06.05.2021. Including these two ships totally till date, four naval vessels have arrived at NMPT carrying medical oxygen and equipment under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy. Both the vessels were berthed on the highest priority and NMPT extended all its resources for berthing of the vessels and handling of five oxygen containers, 70 pallets containing oxygen cylinders and two numbers of 10 litres high flow oxygen concentrators on zero charges as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Chairman, NMPT, Dr A. V. Ramana, along with Dy. Chairman, Shri. K. G. Nath and senior officers of the Port, Navy, Coast Guard, Customs and District Administration were present at the operation site to monitor smooth disembarking of the cargo off the vessels without any delays. State and District Administration will decide on further distribution of the Oxygen tanks, cylinders and concentrators.